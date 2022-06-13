29 foreigners among 100 terrorists killed so far this year : IGP Kashmir

“100 terrorists (71 local & 29 foreign) killed in different encounters in 5 months & 12 days this year in 2022. 50 terrorists (49 local & 01 foreign) were killed last year in 2021 in the same duration. Maximum losses to LeT (63) and JeM (24) terror outfits: IGP Kashmir,” Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

He said, among the 100 terrorists killed, 63 belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistant Front (TRF) while 24 were from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Security forces also neutralised 10 Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists while two Al-Badr and one Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGUH) terrorists were also killed.

More importantly, 29 of the 100 killed this year so far have been identified as foreign terrorists from Pakistan. In contrast, no foreign terrorists was killed in the first four months of 2021.