29 foreigners among 100 terrorists killed so far this year : IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: One hundred terrorists were killed in different encounters since January this year in Kashmir and this is a big jump in the number of terrorists killed in Kashmir as compared to the same period last year.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Zone Vijay Kumar said that 100 terrorists have been killed in the Valley since the beginning of the year; among them 29 were foreigners. Maximum loss, he said were suffered by terror outfits Lashker -e-Toiba and Jasih-e-Muhammad.
“100 terrorists (71 local & 29 foreign) killed in different encounters in 5 months & 12 days this year in 2022. 50 terrorists (49 local & 01 foreign) were killed last year in 2021 in the same duration. Maximum losses to LeT (63) and JeM (24) terror outfits: IGP Kashmir,” Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.
He said, among the 100 terrorists killed, 63 belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistant Front (TRF) while 24 were from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Security forces also neutralised 10 Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists while two Al-Badr and one Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGUH) terrorists were also killed.
More importantly, 29 of the 100 killed this year so far have been identified as foreign terrorists from Pakistan. In contrast, no foreign terrorists was killed in the first four months of 2021.
The Kashmir Police chief said that killing 100 terrorists is a result of both good human intelligence and technical intelligence and focused operations. “The survival rate of terrorists is drastically reducing,” he said.
“ Of the 62 terrorists killed this year, 32 were killed within just three months of joining militancy,” IG (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar.
Senior officials in security establishment said that most of the foreign terrorists getting killed now infiltrated during yester years. “There has now been changed tactics by sending in small arms, smuggled through drones, and using overground workers to launch attacks on soft targets” officials said. “This keeps the terror pot boiling without making big headlines.”
A senior police official said that it is also difficult to catch these people since they are not full-time terrorists. “They are hybrid as they have regular jobs and even return their weapons to the handler after completing a job,”he said.
He said that at present, aggressive operations are being conducted against terrorists across the Valley. “They have been directed to evolve more and more effective mechanisms and augment the security grids in the border and hinterland to ensure public safety,” he added.
Collective efforts, the officer said, are required to defeat saboteurs and enemies of peace. “Terrorists are attempting to create a sense of fear and terror among the general public. Officers have been asked to remain extra vigilant and alert so that they can foil the evil attempts of terrorists,” he said.