29 yaks brought back a week after crossing LoC in J&K’s Gurez

The livestock had on July 31 crossed the LoC into the Pakistani territory while grazing in the upper reaches of Tulail leaving the owners distressed, many of whom solely relied on the animals for livelihood.

The owners had sought the help of the local administration, which, in turn, asked the Army to get back the animals given the sensitive location.

Today, the livestock was received from the Pakistani authorities by a local revenue team led by Naib Tehsildar, Salim Ahmad Samoon accompanied by SHO Tulail via Lower Salleem Post of Pakistan to Nadaan post of India.