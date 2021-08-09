29 yaks brought back a week after crossing LoC in J&K’s Gurez

Bandipora Aug 9: Twenty nine yaks locally known as 'Zumbas' which had crossed the LoC over a week ago in Baduaab, Tulail area of Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, were retrieved by the local civil and police administration with the Army's assistance on Monday.
The livestock had on July 31 crossed the LoC into the Pakistani territory while grazing in the upper reaches of Tulail leaving the owners distressed, many of whom solely relied on the animals for livelihood.
The owners had sought the help of the local administration, which, in turn, asked the Army to get back the animals given the sensitive location.
Today, the livestock was received from the Pakistani authorities by a local revenue team led by Naib Tehsildar, Salim Ahmad Samoon accompanied by SHO Tulail via Lower Salleem Post of Pakistan to Nadaan post of India.
The owners expressed their gratitude to the concerned SDM and Army officials for their efforts in facilitating the return of their livestock, thus restoring the means of their livelihood.
Pertinently, on Saturday, the Army sent back a cow and an ox belonging to Bijildar village across the Line of Control (LoC) from Chakoti-Uri crossing point in north Kashmir's Baramulla.