2nd day of Gurez Tour | Dr Darakhshan visits remote localities

Srinagar: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, the BJP National Executive Member and party spokesperson, on Friday toured door-to door in many remote localities in Gurez during her second day visit to the border valley.

According to a press note, the visit is in connection with public reach out programme of BJP to commemorate eight years of Narendra Modi led government.

She interacted with people about public welfare schemes of the Government of India and also took stock of the implementation of different programmes and schemes at the grass root level.