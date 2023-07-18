2nd edition of ‘Ladakh Music Festival’ to return with mega fashion show

Kargil, July 18: Ladakh also known as the land of high passes is going to witness the second Ladakh International Music Festival (LIMF) 2023 which is set to return with a unique fashion show. The event is being held on the world’s highest motorable road, Umling La, at an altitude of 19,022 feet. The event, scheduled to take place from August 23 to September 3, is part of the Ladakh Art and Entertainment Alliance (LAEA) initiative in collaboration with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh.
Ladakh International Music Festival is all set to bring amalgamation of local and global talents. According to the organizers, the fashion show will feature women leaders from G20 countries and guest countries, including beauty queens (Miss Universes, Miss Worlds and Earths) from around the globe. The festival promises attendees a blend of powerful performances, stunning fashion, breathtaking scenery, and a celebration of art, culture, and community in the heart of the Himalayas. The event provides a platform to the local bands to participate alongside contemporary music artists. This is a step up from last year, when notable national music bands and artists came together for LIMF, which saw the creation of Rezangla Anthem. The moving performance of the anthem was hosted live at the Rezangla Memorial and was also captured in the metaverse format, they said.
Chief Executive Councilor LAHDC Leh Tashi Gyalson told Greater Kashmir that it is a proud moment to host the event .
“As unique the initiative is, it is important to associate local values with worldly decisions. That is what we intend to do with Ladakh Arts and Entertainment Alliance. This magnus opus will not only promote ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ but also bring a strong message to the world to face love, peace and harmony. What an honour and a matter of immense pride for us to host this spectacular event in Ladakh,” CEC said.