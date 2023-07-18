2nd edition of ‘Ladakh Music Festival’ to return with mega fashion show

Ladakh International Music Festival is all set to bring amalgamation of local and global talents. According to the organizers, the fashion show will feature women leaders from G20 countries and guest countries, including beauty queens (Miss Universes, Miss Worlds and Earths) from around the globe. The festival promises attendees a blend of powerful performances, stunning fashion, breathtaking scenery, and a celebration of art, culture, and community in the heart of the Himalayas. The event provides a platform to the local bands to participate alongside contemporary music artists. This is a step up from last year, when notable national music bands and artists came together for LIMF, which saw the creation of Rezangla Anthem. The moving performance of the anthem was hosted live at the Rezangla Memorial and was also captured in the metaverse format, they said.