2nd gunfight in Baramulla in 24 hours, terrorist killed: Police

Srinagar, May 06: Police on Saturday said that a terrorist was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Karahama Kunzer area of northern Baramulla district.
A police official said that the gunfight broke out after the police and security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists in Karahama village.
Soon after the cordon was laid, a gunfight broke out in which one terrorist was killed.
The slain was identified as Abid Wani, S/O Mohd Rafiq Wani, R/O Yarhol Babapora Kulgam, said a police spokesman.
He said Wani was affiliated with terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials and an AK 47 rifle was recovered from his possession, said the spokesman.
On Friday morning, two terrorists were killed in a gunfight in the Wanigam Payeen area of the district.
In another gunfight in Rajouri district, five soldiers were killed and another injured yesterday morning. The gunfight is still on.