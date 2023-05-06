2nd gunfight in Baramulla in 24 hours, terrorist killed: Police

Soon after the cordon was laid, a gunfight broke out in which one terrorist was killed.

The slain was identified as Abid Wani, S/O Mohd Rafiq Wani, R/O Yarhol Babapora Kulgam, said a police spokesman.

He said Wani was affiliated with terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials and an AK 47 rifle was recovered from his possession, said the spokesman.