2nd MoE-sponsored workshop concludes at KU

Srinagar, July 8: The second five-day workshop on “Fundamental Glossary of Electronics Engineering (English-Hindi-Kashmiri)" concluded at the University of Kashmir.
The workshop was organised by the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT), Ministry of Education, Government of India, in association with University of Kashmir at the Post-Graduate Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Technology.
In the workshop, glossary of 2850 Electronics terms has been translated into the Kashmiri language.
The expert advisory committee members (EAC) from University of Kashmir, Department of Higher Education, Government of UT of J&K and National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar had threadbare technical and linguistic discussion during the entire period for ensuring efficacy in the glossary of Electronics.
The collaborative workshop was first of its kind in the discipline of Engineering organized by the University.