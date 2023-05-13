2nd National Lok Adalat held across Kashmir

At Srinagar, under the insightful directions of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, JKLSA and Administrative Judge for District Srinagar, 2nd National Lok Adalat was organized today at District Court Complex Moominabad, here. The National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Jawad Ahmad, Chairman District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar, at A D R Centre, District Court Complex Srinagar.Each Court had identified cases for the Lok Adalat beforehand and same were placed before 11 different benches constituted by DLSA Srinagar for settlement in National Lok Adalat.

In Motor Vehicle accident related cases Lok- Adalat bench of Jeena Bashir and Khursheed ul Islam awarded compensation to the tune of Rs. 2.25 crore. Nonetheless, a total number of 46044 matters were taken up for their amicable settlement, out of which 40899 matters were settled. Besides, an amount of Rs. 8,66,40,376 was realized in toto in the settlement.