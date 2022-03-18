2nd Panchayat conference held in Anantnag

Anantnag, Mar 18: The Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag, M. Yousuf Gorsi held a healthy discussion on the plan formulation for next fiscal year with the District members of council of Achabal, Breng Larnoo and sagam besides BDCs and Sarpanches.
The members of the council put their suggestions including PMAY Registration on the portal and Capex budget execution before the chair for due consideration. The sarpanches of the respective halqas highlighted their concerns and sought the intervention of the Administration in resolving the issues.
Speaking on the occasion the DDC Chairman said that holding of Gram Sabhas have brought the projection of the right demands into limelight. He further said that in the coming months routine meeting will be held after every 15 days for better development of the respective blocks.
The Vice Chairman on the occasion said that transparency and justice must be the objective of the PRIs.
Additional District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Bashir Ahmad Wani while appreciating the cooperation of PRIs in implementing the works programme on ground said that the works of community benefit should be prioritised and required works be taken during the next fiscal year like renovation of existing Government assets like Panchayat ghars, schools, patwar khanas etc.