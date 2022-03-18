2nd Panchayat conference held in Anantnag

The members of the council put their suggestions including PMAY Registration on the portal and Capex budget execution before the chair for due consideration. The sarpanches of the respective halqas highlighted their concerns and sought the intervention of the Administration in resolving the issues.

Speaking on the occasion the DDC Chairman said that holding of Gram Sabhas have brought the projection of the right demands into limelight. He further said that in the coming months routine meeting will be held after every 15 days for better development of the respective blocks.