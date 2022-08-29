2nd phase of DILRMP | Progress in digitization of Jamabandies reviewed

A detailed powerpoint presentation was given by Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Pulwama who apprised the chair that so far as 36569 khewats out of 88539, 88667 khatas out of 228518 and 181178 survey numbers out of 459255, have been digitized till date. The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama and Awantipora also apprised the chair about the progress achieved in the District regarding digitization work.