2ndBaramulla teacher suspended for harassing girl student

Baramulla, Oct 28: The Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla Saturday suspended the second government teacher within a month over allegations of harassment of a girl student in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
The fresh incident, which occurred in Trikanjan village of Boniyar, raises questions about the safety and accountability of the educational institutions of the area.
The suspended teacher has been identified as Abdul Rashid who was employed at the Government Girls Primary School at Trkinjan, Boniyar.
According to an order issued by CEO Baramulla, Balbir Singh, the suspension, pending an official inquiry, was swiftly implemented with immediate effect.
“Pending inquiry into the matter, Rashid, RReT, GPS Trikanjan B, Zone Boniyar, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. During the period of suspension, he will remain attached to this office,” reads the order issued vide No CEO/Bla/Estt/T-114947-51 dated October 28, 2023.
This incident is the second of its kind within Baramulla district in the last month.
Previously, a teacher was suspended for engaging in indecent communication with a female student at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Shutloo village in the Rafiabad area of Baramulla district.
Following the Shutloo incident, the Baramulla district administration established an investigation team under Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Baramulla.
The team was expected to deliver its report within a specified timeframe.
However, despite more than a month having passed, the report from the previous incident has not been made public, resulting in growing frustration among locals.
The lack of transparency has led to questions about the commitment of the Education Department to addressing such cases and ensuring the safety of female students.
Both incidents have had a detrimental effect on the image of the Education Department with the people expressing concern about the leniency shown towards accused teachers.
Some residents argue that the suspension alone was not a sufficient response to such misconduct and call for stronger measures to serve as a deterrent to potential wrongdoers.
“The Department of Education needs to take decisive action against such teachers, as suspension orders alone are not enough. Making the previous incident’s report public would have served as a powerful deterrent for such teachers,” said Muhammad Ashraf, a local.