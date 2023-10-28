2ndBaramulla teacher suspended for harassing girl student

The fresh incident, which occurred in Trikanjan village of Boniyar, raises questions about the safety and accountability of the educational institutions of the area.

The suspended teacher has been identified as Abdul Rashid who was employed at the Government Girls Primary School at Trkinjan, Boniyar.

According to an order issued by CEO Baramulla, Balbir Singh, the suspension, pending an official inquiry, was swiftly implemented with immediate effect.