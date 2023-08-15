3 Army officers, Naik, Rifleman awarded Shaurya Chakra for anti-terror ops

Srinagar, Aug 15: For their bravery in anti-terror operations during the past three years three officers of Rashtriya Rifles, a Naik, and a Rifleman have been awarded Shaurya Chakras 2023.
President DroupadiMurmu approved 76 Gallantry Awards to the Army soldiers and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel on the eve of the Independence Day and these officers feature in the list.
Nine of the 11 Shaurya Chakras went to the Army in the 76 gallantry awards to the armed forces and CAPF personnel.
The 76 gallantry awards include four Kirti Chakra (posthumous), 11 Shaurya Chakras, including five posthumous, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 52 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three NaoSena Medal (Gallantry), and four VayuSena Medals (Gallantry).
The President also approved the award of one President’s Tatrakshak Medal (PTM) and five Tatrakshak Medals (TM) to the Indian Coast Guard personnel.
All the four Kirti Chakras were awarded to CRPF personnel posthumously.
Major Vijay Verma, Major SachinNegi, Major Rajendran Prasad, Major Ravinder Singh Rawat, and NaikBhim Singh received the Shaurya Chakra for their role in counter-terrorism operations in J&K that led to the killing of several terrorists.
These officers have been awarded for their excellent leadership during anti-terror operations in south Kashmir, leading to killings of 64 terrorists.
Among the officers two belong to Pulwama-based 44 Rashtriya Rifles and one to 55 Rashtriya Rifles.
For leading 11 anti-terror operations and killing 28 terrorists, Major Ravinder Singh Rawat who was on deputation from the Armoured Corps has been awarded Shaurya Chakra.
These terrorists were mostly killed in Shopian district of south Kashmir in March 2020.
In the same district, Major Vijay Verma of 44 RR has led 10 anti-terror operations resulting in killing of 22 terrorists since October 2021.
He too has been awarded Shaurya Chakra for exhibiting inspiring leadership during the operations.
SachinNegi of the Grenadiers 55 Rashtriya Rifles has been awarded Shaurya Chakra for leading the operations in which terrorists were killed.
Rifleman Kulbushan Manta was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously for fighting terrorists in Baramulla in October last year.
As per his citation, he received a gunshot wound in his leg and despite the grievous injury attempted to chase the fleeing terrorist and engaged him with heavy fire, saving lives of other soldiers from the terrorist’s fire.