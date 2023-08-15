3 Army officers, Naik, Rifleman awarded Shaurya Chakra for anti-terror ops

President DroupadiMurmu approved 76 Gallantry Awards to the Army soldiers and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel on the eve of the Independence Day and these officers feature in the list.

Nine of the 11 Shaurya Chakras went to the Army in the 76 gallantry awards to the armed forces and CAPF personnel.

The 76 gallantry awards include four Kirti Chakra (posthumous), 11 Shaurya Chakras, including five posthumous, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 52 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three NaoSena Medal (Gallantry), and four VayuSena Medals (Gallantry).