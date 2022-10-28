3 arrested as police bust human trafficking racket in Budgam

Budgam Oct 28: Police in Budgam have busted human trafficking gang by arresting 3 accused involved in the commission of the crime. 14 women victims have also been rescued and more arrests are expected in the instant case.
Acting upon an information of human trafficking being operational in the district, a police team of police station Budgam raided a particular place in village Dulipora and rescued 14 women victims (including some minors) from the house of one namely Shamim Ahmad Bhat son of Ab Rehman Bhat resident of Dulipora Parthan and adjacent places.
Acting swiftly, Shamim Ahmad and other two accused namely Shagufta W/o Bashir Ahmad Wani and Asmat W/o Shafiq Ahmad Wani both residents of Dulipora Parthan were arrested.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 370/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at police Station Budgam.
During preliminary investigation, it has been found that the arrested 03 accused persons are involved in human trafficking by means of procuring the girls from different places and exploiting them in district Budgam and other parts of the valley. Further investigation into the case is going on and more arrests are expected.
Meanwhile, the rescued human trafficking victims have been shifted to Nari Niketan Rehabilitation Centre Chadoora and process for their rehabilitation has been initiated.