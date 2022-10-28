3 arrested as police bust human trafficking racket in Budgam

Acting upon an information of human trafficking being operational in the district, a police team of police station Budgam raided a particular place in village Dulipora and rescued 14 women victims (including some minors) from the house of one namely Shamim Ahmad Bhat son of Ab Rehman Bhat resident of Dulipora Parthan and adjacent places.

Acting swiftly, Shamim Ahmad and other two accused namely Shagufta W/o Bashir Ahmad Wani and Asmat W/o Shafiq Ahmad Wani both residents of Dulipora Parthan were arrested.