3 arrested for theft in Kupwara

Kupwara: Three persons were arrested for theft of communication cables in Hafrada village falling under Vilgam Police Station in north Kashmir's Handwara Sub District, police said Thursday.
An official said that police had registered a case with regard to theft of communication cables on August 24, following which investigation was initiated.
"Based on leads developed during investigation, three accused involved in the theft were apprehended by a joint team of police and Army. The stolen cable and vehicle used for commission of crime was also seized," he added.