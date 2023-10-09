3 arrested in Baramulla for illegal transportation of minerals

A Police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Altaf Ahmad assisted by SHO PS Baramulla, seized 3 vehicles including 1 Excavator, 1 Tipper and 1 Tractor and arrested their drivers identified as Shakir Ahmad Lone, Mudasir Ahmad Lone, both residents of Jalsheeri Baramulla and Shahid ul Islam resident of Khawajabagh Baramulla. They were involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.