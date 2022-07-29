3 arrested in mobile snatching case in Budgam

Srinagar, July 29: Police in Budgam have solved a mobile snatching case by arresting three accused persons and recovered stolen property from their possession.
On 28/07/2022 Police Station Budgam received a complaint from a labourer namely Mohammad Dilshad son of Mohammad Nayeem resident of Shumra Bihar presently working as Mason at Nasrullahpora Budgam stating therein that two unknown persons have snatched his cell phone. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 249/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Budgam and investigation was initiated.
During the course of investigation, after strenuous efforts, Police was able to nab two accused persons identified as Shabir Ahmad Dar @Shab Chela son of Ali Mohammad Dar and Abdul Rashid Rather @Resh Matoo son of Mohammad Subhan Rather, both residents of Nasralluhpora involved in the commission of crime. Upon their disclosure, stolen property including 8 mobile phones which include 1 Oppo, 3 Redmi, 1 Realme, 1 Intel, 1 Arise N-72 were recovered from their possession.
During further course of investigation, the arrested persons revealed that stolen cell phones were sold to one shopkeeper namely Irshad Ahmad Dar son of Gulzar Ahmad Dar residents of Pathanpora Nasralluhpora who has also been arrested for his involvement in the said case. Further investigation in the case is going on.
”Community members have appreciated the efforts made by the Police for solving theft case. Our efforts should assure community members that Police is resolved to act tough against the individuals involved in criminal activities,” police said.