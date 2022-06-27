3 arrested with 50 kg endangered wild medicinal herbs in Handwara: Police

Kupwara, June 27: Three persons were arrested with 50 kg of endangered medicinal herbs in Mawer area of Handwara, Police said Monday.
A Police official said that on specific information about the movement of a vehicle with endangered medicinal herbs, a checkpoint was established at Lach village of Mawer on Sunday.
“The driver of the vehicle was asked to stop and upon search of the vehicle 50 kg endangered medicinal herb locally known as Tripatri was recovered,” he said.
The Police official said that the investigation was on to ascertain the details of the seized medicinal herb.
He said that as of now nothing could be said from where the trio had received the consignment.
The arrested persons have been identified as Shafiq Ahmad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad Khan, both residents of Mankal and Jameel Ahmad Mir of Check Sanzipora.
According to experts, the seized medicinal herb is of significance in pharmaceutical industry and is being used in the preparation of anti-cancer, anti-fungal, wound-healing, anti-inflammatory and analgesic drugs.
“This herb usually grows in the higher regions and due to its reckless use, it is on the verge of extinction,” an expert said.