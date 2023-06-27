3 Bangladeshi citizens arrested in Pulwama ATM theft case: Police

“On April 8, 2023, some unknown burglars stole an ATM machine installed near Govt. Degree College Pulwama. In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 78/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Pulwama and investigation was initiated”, said a police spokesperson in a statement issued to GNS.

“Taking into account the gravity of crime, a SIT under the supervision of SSP Pulwama, headed by Addl.SP Pulwama was constituted to ensure the expeditious investigation of the case. During the course of investigation, the Police team analysed digital data evidence besides, meticulous investigation of circumstantial evidence, persistent and focused examination of suspects resulted in identifying a group of international thieves from Bangladesh who had committed such type of crime in the past also and subsequently they were apprehended. The three accused including kingpin arrested in the case were identified as Suman Mal son of Jainal resident of Rajapur Police Station Raainda Bangladesh, Farooq Ahmad Ali son of Ahmad Ali resident of Razwair Police station Rainda, Bangladesh and Mohd Ibrahim son of Mohd Muslim resident of Bangla Bazar Police Station Sharun Khola Bangladesh”, reads the statement.