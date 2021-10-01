3 booked for preparing fake will deed to grab property worth crores

A Crime Branch spokesperson said the case was registered under relevant provisions of law against Vikas Sharma of Old Rehari Jammu, Ajay Salgotra of Bakshi Nagar Jammu and Karan Singh Bandryal of Channi Rama Jammu. They were booked for hatching a criminal conspiracy and preparing a fake will deed in respect of the deceased Poonam Sharma wife late KrishanLal Sharma to grab her immovable property worth crores.

“A written complaint lodged by Arun Sharma son of late P K Sharma resident of H No 230-C, Amphala, Jammu, duly forwarded by the Judicial Magistrate 1st Class City Judge, Jammu was received in Crime Branch, Jammu alleging therein that Vikas Sharma and his wife Madhu Sharma were in litigation with respect to the house with the complainant,” spokesperson said.

The complainant had alleged that Vikas had forged a will deed alleged to have been executed by the deceased in order to usufruct the property in connivance with his wife Madhu Sharma.

“The alleged will deed was sent for expert opinion for comparison of the signature in FSL Jammu by the Principal District and Session Judge Jammu. In this connection, the FSL expert gave his expert opinion that the questioned signatures did not agree with the admitted signatures in minute and inconspicuous details of formation and combination of various characters. The complainant further alleged that Vikas Sharma was not having blood relation with the deceased Poonam Sharma. He intentionally or deliberately in connivance with his wife forged the will deed with the main motive to grab the deceased’s property, the market value of which is worth in crores of rupees,” spokesperson added.

On receipt of the complaint, a preliminary verification was conducted and during the course of enquiry, oral as well as documentary evidences were collected and the allegations were prima facie substantiated against three suspects. The allegations, which were substantiated, constituted offences punishable u/s 420, 465, 468, 471, 120-B RPC, the spokesperson said.

Accordingly, a formal case was registered in Police Station Crime Branch, Jammu against the suspects for in-depth investigation.