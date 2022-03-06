3 burglars arrested: Police

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police Station Budgam received a complaint stating therein that a burglary had occurred at Railway quarters in the vicinity of Railway Station Budgam in which goods worth lakhs consisting of laptops, watches, cellphones and gold jewellery were stolen. "Accordingly, a case vide FIR No 58/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Budgam and a team was constituted to nab the burglars," the statement said. "During the course of investigation, many suspects were called for questioning. On questioning the suspects, the investigating team got some leads which led to the arrest of three involved accused persons.