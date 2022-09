Jammu: J&K government on Monday constituted committees for Mission Vatsalya and Juvenile Justice Care (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

As per GAD order, the UT Level Monitoring and Review Committee will be headed by the Chief Secretary while the UT Level Child Welfare and Protection Committee will have the Administrative Secretary, Department of Social Welfare as its chairperson.District Level Child Welfare and Protection Committees will be chaired by the District Magistrates.