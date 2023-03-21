3-day artisan workshop inaugurated in Srinagar

Additional Director (Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship), Vinit Kumar Saksena briefed about the importance of such programmes and also the programmes conducted by NIESBUD and NSTI in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. He also encouraged the participants to work with enthusiasm and ensured further support from NIESBUD in the future.

The workshop is organized to support the SHGs and members to inform them about sales and marketing. The three days workshop will cover the areas of e-commerce, market linkages, awareness regarding government schemes, entrepreneurship development, soft and hard skills, product value additions etc. NIESBUD will be providing basic expertise on how to overcome the challenges facing during marketing packaging.