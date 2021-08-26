3-day camp for assisting distressed women held in Baramulla

The programme was organised at ICDS Sheeri in which scores of women participated.

The aim of the programme was to bring awareness among the women about their rights so that women going through pain and anguish do not take extreme step like ‘suicide’ which has a negative effect on the society.

Project Coordinator WHL, Bilal Ahmad Bhat said that WHL was a 24-hour helpline and anyone suffering from domestic violence, dowry abuse, mental torture, sexual assault, eve-teasing, cyber-crime, child sexual abuse, rape, economical violence or any other distress situation could call the helpline and they would be provided due assistance and justice by the team of DHL.

The WHL-181 is a project of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development and it is being run by State Resource Centre for Women of the Department of Social Welfare in J&K.