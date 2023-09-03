3-day cultural event presented by Green Valley Educational Institute  at KU

The inaugural ceremony of the event was conducted in the Convocation Complex, University of Kashmir. The Chief Guest of the event was Ravi Dubey, Actor and Shriya Pilgaonkar, Actress. The event was also graced by Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice - Chairperson, J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board, Salman Sagar, and other many other people. More than 500 students participated as delegates and represented different countries, national level institutes and other associated parties. The event not only provided a wholesome atmosphere of United Nations but it also provided students a platform to represent national leaders as well.