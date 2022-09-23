3-day Food Festival held at Umeed Women's Haat

Srinagar, Sep 23: Commissioner Secretary Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur today inaugurated a three-day food festival at Umeed women's Haat Boulevard here.
The food festival titled as ‘Aalaav’ is being organized by J&K Rural Livelihood Mission in collaboration with Gian Foundation,IUST and SKUAST Kashmir.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; Mission Director National Rural Livelihood Mission J&K, Indu Kanwal Chib; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aijaz Asad; SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal; Additional Mission Director JKRLM Kashmir, Riyaz Beigh, representative of Islamic University of Science & Technology and other concerned were also present on the occasion.
Commissioner Secretary took a round of all the stalls where several traditional Kashmiri foods were on display. The three-day food fest is showcasing different traditional Kashmiri dishes prepared from local veggies and other plant species.
On the occasion, she interacted with the women from different Self Help Groups who informed the chief guest about the health benefits and revival of these traditional Kashmiri dishes.