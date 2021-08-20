3-day interactive session for DSEK principals concludes

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that almost 150 principals from across Kashmir participated in three groups on 17, 18 and 20 August.

The interaction was organised on the directions of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to get connected with the field functionaries for involving stakeholders in face-to-face interactions.

During the day-long sessions the principals interacted and discussed various issues pertaining to the educational scenario of Kashmir with Director School Education Kashmir, Tassaduq Hussain.

Threadbare discussions were held on academics as well as administrative aspects of educational institutions and on a wide range of issues related to utilisation of human resources, teaching learning processes, implementation of NEP 2020 and roadmap ahead. The interactive sessions were conducted with special emphasis on the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP-2020).