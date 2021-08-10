3 day NBA visit concludes at NIT Srinagar

According to a statement issued here, the institute had applied NBA accreditation for five engineering programs and expert team for accreditation evaluated the status under the Chairmanship Prof. O.G Kakde from Indian Institute of Information Technology, Nagpur (IIITN).

The evaluation was done both virtually and physically at the campus. The five evaluators including Prof. S. V. Dinesh from Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur for Civil Engineering, and Prof. P. S. T. Sai's from IIT Madras was the evaluator for the Chemical Engineering program. Prof. N. M. Singh from VJTI, Mumbai University was evaluator for Electrical Engineering, Prof Derick Engles from Regional Campus Guru Nanak Dev University for Electronics and Communication Engineering program and Prof. S. Mahdi ARizwi from Aligarh Muslim University for Mechanical Engineering course. Prof Manoj Kumar from Netaji Subhas University of Technology and Prof. Mainuddin from JamaiMiliaIslamia were the two visiting experts at the NIT Srinagar.

The exit meeting was presided by Prof. O.G Kakde who was the Chairman of the expert committee said they evaluated all the programs as per NBA norms and also shared his feedback, suggestions for improvement with the administrative staff and faculty members of the Institute.

On the occasion, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal presented a formal vote of thanks to Chairman NBA expert team led by Prof Kakde, two visiting experts, and the whole team of NIT Srinagar for making the visit successful.

"The suggestions and recommendations of NBA team for each program will be implemented religiously in NIT Srinagar. We will assure that the quality of the teaching-learning process will be definitely improved," he said.

Prof. Sehgal said NIT Srinagar is among the oldest institutions in the country. We are in a position to offer best of the quality engineering programs to our students and have the best alumni network across the globe.

"I would like to assure all the experts that NIT Srinagar will leave no stone unturned to achieve creditable space in the society at the national and international level," he said.

During the three days visit the team of experts conducted a video tour of the departments, presentation of HoD(s) of each program separately, Individual meetings with faculty, discussion, and study of admin-different committees and their working, reviewed laboratories equipment adequacy, conduct of lab sessions, study budget, Accounts, etc.

On the second day, the experts reviewed the functioning of the placement office, online visits to respective classes by the experts(s) of each program, visit and study of projects, towards the attainment of Pos, and it was followed by an exit meeting on a concluding day.

'The main purpose of these meetings was to get the first-hand information from the important stakeholders about the NIT Srinagar system, scope, and improvement and they shared many points which are helpful for the expert team for the final report," Prof. O.G Kakde said.

