3-day selection process for various academic positions at SCERT concludes

In statement issued today, Principal Secretary School Education Department, B K Singh said a rigorous interaction procedure was employed for the first time in the history of Education Department to choose the academic staff in order to make SCERT as the "Number one institution" of the country.

The interaction panel, besides Singh, was comprised of Director School Education Kashmir, Dr Tasaduq Hussain, Joint Director, SCERT, Kashmir Division, Mohammad Sharif Dedhar, Joint Director, SCERT, Jammu Division, H R Pakhroo and Associate Professor, SCERT, Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz.

Singh emphasized the importance of teacher training while commenting on the selection process, saying it is ‘critical to assess the potential of individuals who would be chosen for the job’.

“The primary distinction between teacher training and teacher education is that teacher training entails learning real-life classroom scenarios, whereas teacher education entails knowledge of learning and instruction techniques,” he said.“Because a real-life classroom environment cannot be predicted, there may be an imbalance between these two factors at times.” The chosen staff, he said, will be in a far better position to meet the needs of teacher education.

According to Dr Tasaduq, teachers must be trained periodically in between employment to introduce them to modern pedagogies so that they can model them for their students.