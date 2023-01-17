3-day  training on administration of first aid concludes at PTS Manigam

Ganderbal, Jan 17: A three-day vocational training course on “First Aid and Leave No Trace “ under Green India Mission- Enhancement of livelihood” was held at Lecture Hall, Police Training School Manigam in Ganderbal.
The training course was held for three days from 15 to 17 January and was conducted by J&K Forest Department in consultation with HANIFL centre, Woodstock School Mussorie, Dehradun and in collaboration with J&K Mountaineering and Adventure Club and Police training school Manigam.
Wilderness First Aid (WFA) course is designed for outdoor professionals and outdoor enthusiasts, preparing them to care of injuries and illness in remote, challenging environments. The course is fast- paced, challenging, hands-on and fun. This internationally recognised Wilderness First Aid (WFA) course addresses injury and illness prevention, patient assessment, long-term patient management, improvised splint “and litter
construction, and environmental emergencies while stressing on the thought processes unique to caring for patients in remote environments.”
According to the organizers, around 25 beneficiaries, identified from villages of Sonamarg, Gagangeer, Kullan Ganderbal, who act as local eco-guides on the different forest treks of the district are part of the training course. The certificate is of international recognition and shall provide opportunities for enhanced livelihood to the beneficiaries. Also, once trained, the beneficiaries may also be helpful to the administration during relief and rescue operations.
Earlier, the training course was virtually inaugurated by Conservator of Forests Srinagar Circle, Zubair Ahmed Shah, who in his inaugural address dwelt upon the Green India Mission of the government and its underlying objective of enhancing livelihood opportunities of the forest communities vis a vis forest protection. He also spoke on role of forests in “eco-tourism and how such trained eco-guides can go in long way to boost the sustainable tourism in the valley.”
During the concluding session Director Handicrafts and Handlooms, Mahmood Ahmed Shah and mentor of J&K Mountaineering and Adventure Club was chief guest.