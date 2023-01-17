3-day  training on administration of first aid concludes at PTS Manigam

The training course was held for three days from 15 to 17 January and was conducted by J&K Forest Department in consultation with HANIFL centre, Woodstock School Mussorie, Dehradun and in collaboration with J&K Mountaineering and Adventure Club and Police training school Manigam.

Wilderness First Aid (WFA) course is designed for outdoor professionals and outdoor enthusiasts, preparing them to care of injuries and illness in remote, challenging environments. The course is fast- paced, challenging, hands-on and fun. This internationally recognised Wilderness First Aid (WFA) course addresses injury and illness prevention, patient assessment, long-term patient management, improvised splint “and litter