3-day training programme on drug abuse held at Handwara

Kupwara, Mar 7: A three days training programme on early detection of drug abuse and post detection management was held today at Environment Hall, Handwara.
The programme was organised on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, involving Social Welfare, School Education, Police and other departments.
On the occasion Javid Ahmad, TSWO Handwara presented a welcome address and highlighted different issues associated with drug Abuse. During the session, Dr. Mehraj Din Malik spoke on early identification of drug abuse. While experts on substance abuse also briefed the participants about early identification and post management of the problem.
At the conclusion of first phase of the programme, DSWO Kupwara, Hyditullah Mir (Nodal officer) appreciated efforts of the Departments collaborating for the programme and said the experience from these training sessions will help the youth club members to work more effectively in the field to curb this menace.