3 day winter carnival starts at Dringyari in Kupwara

Kupwara, Jan 29: Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray Sunday inaugurated
'Kupwara Winter Carnival 2023' at Dringyari Chowkibal today in presence of SSP Kupwara, Yougal Manhas, ADC Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, galaxy of Civil, Police and Army Officers, besides hundreds of tourists, adventurers, nature lovers and officials of various departments.
On the occasion Deputy Commissioner said that the Carnival is first of its experience in the district to make best possible efforts to boost the tourist activities in the district. He said Carnival will last for threedays and hoped that this maiden effort will imprint its effect on the history of Kupwara district in near future when Kupwara will be the global tourists destination.
Deputy Commissioner said that Kupwara district has enough potential to be developed as all season tourist destination adding that during Summer over 10,000 tourists visited Bangus. He said the winter carnival was designed to explore the possibilities to give fillip to winter tourism. Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray said that various activities of attraction have been introduced in the winter carnival which include ice skating, ATVs, Snow mobile, sagging bridge and zip line , besides, music, refreshment, food courts are available to serve the tourists. He appreciated all the officers and field functionaries for putting best possible arrangements in place for successful conduct of the Carnival.
Deputy Commissioner said that holding Winter Carnival at Dringyari in the lap of Picturesque Bangus Valley and Shamasbari mountain will be the grand maiden effort to boost the tourism sector in the district.
He asked the officers to make this carnival more attractive so that more and more tourists could visit and enjoy the beauty of Kupwara district especially Drangyari which is the specified venue for the carnival. He said the conduct of winter carnival shall boost the tourism activities in a big way which will create livelihood opportunities for the local youth of the district. He hoped and appealed the youth of the district to participate in the Winter festival in large numbers.