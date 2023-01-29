3 day winter carnival starts at Dringyari in Kupwara

'Kupwara Winter Carnival 2023' at Dringyari Chowkibal today in presence of SSP Kupwara, Yougal Manhas, ADC Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, galaxy of Civil, Police and Army Officers, besides hundreds of tourists, adventurers, nature lovers and officials of various departments.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner said that the Carnival is first of its experience in the district to make best possible efforts to boost the tourist activities in the district. He said Carnival will last for threedays and hoped that this maiden effort will imprint its effect on the history of Kupwara district in near future when Kupwara will be the global tourists destination.