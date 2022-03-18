3-day workshop on ‘Communication Skills for Pupil Teachers’ concludes at GCoE

Srinagar, Mar 18: The three days of work on ‘Communication Skills for Pupil Teachers’ organised by the Department of Languages, Government College of Education (GCoE), (IASE) MA Road Srinagar concluded here today. The workshop was inaugurated by the Principal of the college, Prof (Dr) Ruhi Jan Kanth on 16th March. As many as 30 students participated in the workshop.
Earlier, the workshop began with the welcome speech by the Head of the department Prof. Rubeena Jabeen. The workshop was conducted by the resource person, Prof Gurmeet Kour, former faculty of the college and a British council trainer. The students were very satisfied and found the workshop very vibrant and refreshing.