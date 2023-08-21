3-day workshop on investigation of UAPA cases organised in Ganderbal

The workshop has been organised to aware the investigating officers with latest techniques and standard practices to expedite the investigation and improve and ensure convictions in UAPA cases.

DySP Hqr's Ganderbal alongwith Sr.PO DPO Ganderbal Abdul Aziz Zaindari were present on the occasion. The workshop was also attended by SHOs, IC PPs, IOs and other senior officers of District Ganderbal.