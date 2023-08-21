3-day workshop on investigation of UAPA cases organised in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Aug 21: Police in Ganderbal in collaboration with Prosecution Department organised 3 days workshop on UAPA cases at District Police Office Ganderbal.
The workshop has been organised to aware the investigating officers with latest techniques and standard practices to expedite the investigation and improve and ensure convictions in UAPA cases.
DySP Hqr's Ganderbal alongwith Sr.PO DPO Ganderbal Abdul Aziz Zaindari were present on the occasion. The workshop was also attended by SHOs, IC PPs, IOs and other senior officers of District Ganderbal.
During the workshop, officers’ present were impressed upon with the progress for adopting the latest technologies and standard practices to expedite UAPA cases on merits on the means of collecting electronic evidences, seizure, attachment and forfeiture of property.The officer also urged that gazetted officers should supervise the investigation officers in order to expedite the investigation of these cases.
The main objective of the workshop was to enhance the investigative skills and to achieve higher conviction rates in UAPA cases.