3-day workshop on ‘Scientists as Filmmakers and Science Communication’ concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: A three-day workshop ‘Scientists as Filmmakers and Science Communication’ organised by the Postgraduate Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar concluded here Wednesday.
A statement of the NIT Srinagar issued here said that the event was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Rakesh Sehgal who was the chief guest for the valedictory section.
In his address, Prof Sehgal said that the primary objective of the workshop was the promotion of science communication skills among the students and its importance in context with modern research.
In his message, Institute’s Registrar Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari said science film engages viewers visually and viscerally more so emotionally thereby potentially reaching wider audiences.
Welcoming the guests Head PG Department of Physics, M A Shah said that films were the most powerful tools for communicating science to the general public.
The coordinator of programme Prof S Rubab gave a brief outlook of the programme in context with the New Education Policy.
The concluding session was also attended by Dean Students Welfare Prof Abdul Liman and former HoD Mathematics Prof Niyaz Ahmad Sheikh.
On the occasion, independent filmmaker Jalaluddin Baba said whether it was the newly-published scientific research or promoting scientific awareness for conservation purposes, choosing a short film about the topic was a great way to get involved in outreach and education.
In the inaugural programme former Additional Director of AIR Srinagar Rafiq Masoodi advised students that new technologies could reach the public if the work was presented properly.