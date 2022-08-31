3-day workshop on ‘Scientists as Filmmakers and Science Communication’ concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: A three-day workshop ‘Scientists as Filmmakers and Science Communication’ organised by the Postgraduate Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar concluded here Wednesday.

A statement of the NIT Srinagar issued here said that the event was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Rakesh Sehgal who was the chief guest for the valedictory section.

In his address, Prof Sehgal said that the primary objective of the workshop was the promotion of science communication skills among the students and its importance in context with modern research.