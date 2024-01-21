3 days faculty development programme inaugurated at Aryans

Srinagar, Jan 21: The Universal Human Value cell of Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh is conducting a 3 days All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi approved faculty development program under the supervision of National Coordination committee for induction program (NCCIP), AICTE.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with the symbolic lighting of the lamp. Dr Rajnish Arora, Chairman, NCCIP, AICTE virtually addressed all.

Dr Parveen Kataria, Director General, Aryans is the local programme coordinator. FDP will be conducted in 12 different sessions for 80 participants from various educational institutions including Gulzar Group of Institutions (GGI), Khanna, Swami Vivekanand Institute of Engineering & Technology (SVIET) and Banur Quest Group of Institutions, Mohali.