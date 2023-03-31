3 drug peddlers arrested

Srinagar, Mar 31: Police have arrested three drug peddlers in Baramulla, Kulgam and Shopian districts and recovered huge quantity of contraband substances from their possession, a police press release said.
In Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Kunzer assisted by SHO PS Kunzer during patrolling at Lalpora Kunzer detained a suspicious person carrying a polythene bag. On checking, two kgs of grinded cannabis leaves were recovered from his possession. He was arrested and shifted to police station.
The press release added that in Kulgam, a specific information was generated by Kulgam Police from credible sources regarding transportation of drugs in the jurisdiction of Police Station Kulgam. Accordingly, a police party of Police Station (PS) Kulgam led by SHO PS Kulgam established a checkpoint at Chawalgam Chowk and intercepted a suspected person identified as Shabroz Ahmad Itoo son of Abdul Ahad Itoo resident of Chawalgam carrying a bag. during checking 3.5 kgs of grinded cannabis was recovered from the bag. He was arrested.