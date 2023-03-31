3 drug peddlers arrested

The press release added that in Kulgam, a specific information was generated by Kulgam Police from credible sources regarding transportation of drugs in the jurisdiction of Police Station Kulgam. Accordingly, a police party of Police Station (PS) Kulgam led by SHO PS Kulgam established a checkpoint at Chawalgam Chowk and intercepted a suspected person identified as Shabroz Ahmad Itoo son of Abdul Ahad Itoo resident of Chawalgam carrying a bag. during checking 3.5 kgs of grinded cannabis was recovered from the bag. He was arrested.