3 drug peddlers arrested

A police party at a checkpoint established at Aglar crossing in Shopian intercepted a motorcycle bearing Regd. No JK13H-6023. The rider tried to flee but was apprehended. During search, 13 grams of Brown sugar concealed in a nylon bag was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Zulfikar Shafi Malik son of Mohammad Shafi Malik resident of Dalipora Pulwama.

In Kulgam, a police party during Naka checking at Qazigund intercepted a vehicle (Truck) bearing registration No. JK18A-7101. During search, two nylon sacs containing 57 Kgs of Poppy Straw were recovered from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle identified as Nazir Ahmad Moochi son of Sanaullah resident of Mohammad-Pora, Kulgam A/P Chawalgam Kulgam was arrested on spot and the vehicle used in commission of crime was also seized.