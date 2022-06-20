3 drug peddlers arrested in Anantnag

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested three drug peddlers in Anantnag and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party headed by SHO PS Utrasoo at a checkpoint established at Cheerpora Utrasoo intercepted a Load Carrier bearing registration number JK02CH-2707 with two persons on board.

During search, 40 kgs of poppy Straw was recovered from the vehicle. They have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat son of Hameedulla Bhat resident of Magam Kokernag and Shabir Ahmad Khan son of Dula Khan resident of Wanigham Kokernag.

They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody and vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.