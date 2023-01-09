3 drug peddlers arrested in Anantnag, Awantipora

Police also recovered contraband substances from their possession. A Police party of Police Station Anantnag at a checkpoint established near Alnoor Masjid KP Road Anantnag arrested two persons who were roaming in a suspicious condition. During checking, officers were able to recover about 6.5 grams of Opium (Afeem), 170 grams of Charas and 11 bottles of Codeine Phosphate (Omerex) from their possession. They have been identified as Muneeb Nazir Hakeem son of Nazir Ahmed Hakeem resident of DC Colony Mominabad and Amir Suhail Ganie son of Saidullah Ganie resident of Peth Dialgam Anantnag. Both the accused persons have been shifted to police station.