3 drug peddlers arrested in Anantnag, Awantipora

Srinagar, Jan 9: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested three drug peddlers in Anantnag and Awantipora, a press note said.
Police also recovered contraband substances from their possession. A Police party of Police Station Anantnag at a checkpoint established near Alnoor Masjid KP Road Anantnag arrested two persons who were roaming in a suspicious condition. During checking, officers were able to recover about 6.5 grams of Opium (Afeem), 170 grams of Charas and 11 bottles of Codeine Phosphate (Omerex) from their possession. They have been identified as Muneeb Nazir Hakeem son of Nazir Ahmed Hakeem resident of DC Colony Mominabad and Amir Suhail Ganie son of Saidullah Ganie resident of Peth Dialgam Anantnag. Both the accused persons have been shifted to police station.
Similarly in Awantipora, a Police party of Police Station Pampore at a checkpoint established at Noorani Colony-old NHW Link Road near BSNL Exchange arrested a drug peddler identified as Bilal Ahmad Khan @Pasha son of Abdul Khaliq Khan resident of Douninad (at presentFrestabal). During checking, 2.6 kgs of Grinded Cannabis was recovered from his possession.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law were registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.