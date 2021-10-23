3 drug peddlers arrested in Awantipora, Kulgam: Police

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that in Awantipora, Police at a checkpoint set up at Literabal Pampore intercepted two persons riding a scooty (JK13F-1366) and during checking recovered 13 kg poppy straw from their possession. It said that they have been identified as Javaid Ahmad Bhat of Nihama Kakapora and Abdul Hamid Mir of Kadlabal Pampore and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.