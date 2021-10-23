3 drug peddlers arrested in Awantipora, Kulgam: Police

Srinagar, Oct 22: Three drug peddlers were arrested in Awantipora and Kulgam and contraband substances were recovered from their possession, Police said Friday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that in Awantipora, Police at a checkpoint set up at Literabal Pampore intercepted two persons riding a scooty (JK13F-1366) and during checking recovered 13 kg poppy straw from their possession. It said that they have been identified as Javaid Ahmad Bhat of Nihama Kakapora and Abdul Hamid Mir of Kadlabal Pampore and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.
The statement said that the vehicle used in the commission of crime was also seized. It said that Police also received specific information that a person, Bashir Ahmad Mir of Hadigam was indulging in drug peddling and had hoarded a huge quantity of narcotic substances at his residential house.