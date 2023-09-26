3 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

Baramulla, Sep 26: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 3 drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Baramulla, a police party of Police Post Wussan headed by Incharge PP Wussan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan at a checkpoint established at Sultanpora Crossing intercepted a person identified as Shahid Hussain Dar resident of Sultanpora Pattan. During checking, 8 bottles of Tusklis-T (Codeine Phosphate) was recovered from his possession.
Similarly, a police party of Police Station Uri headed by SHO PS Uri under the supervision of SDPO Uri at a checkpoint at Garkote-Laghama Crossing Uri intercepted a person identified as Shabir Ahmad Janiua resident of Machi Khrud Uri. During checking, 110 grams of contraband Charas like substance was recovered from his possession.
Meanwhile, a police party of Police Station Sheeri headed by SHO PS Sheeri under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Zandfaran intercepted a person identified as Javid Ahmad Mir resident of Laridora. During checking, 64 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus were recovered from his possession.
All the accused have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law stand registered at respective police stations and investigation has been initiated.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.