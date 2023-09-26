3 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

In Baramulla, a police party of Police Post Wussan headed by Incharge PP Wussan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan at a checkpoint established at Sultanpora Crossing intercepted a person identified as Shahid Hussain Dar resident of Sultanpora Pattan. During checking, 8 bottles of Tusklis-T (Codeine Phosphate) was recovered from his possession.

Similarly, a police party of Police Station Uri headed by SHO PS Uri under the supervision of SDPO Uri at a checkpoint at Garkote-Laghama Crossing Uri intercepted a person identified as Shabir Ahmad Janiua resident of Machi Khrud Uri. During checking, 110 grams of contraband Charas like substance was recovered from his possession.