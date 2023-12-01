3 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar, Dec 1: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 3 drug peddlers including lady drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party of Police Station Sheeri headed by SHO PS Sheeri under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Kitchama near service station intercepted 3 persons including a lady who were coming towards Kitchama on a scooty bearing registration number JK05-0116.

During the search, 776 grams of heroin-like contraband substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Ganie and Shokeen Ahmad Ganie both residents of Batangi Boniyar and Saleema Begum resident of Mirher Sheeri. They have been arrested and shifted to PS where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has been seized.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Sheeri and investigation has been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.