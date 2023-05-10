3 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla, Anantnag

In Baramulla, a police party led by SHO PS Kreeri under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri Khalid Ashraf at a checkpoint established near Tapper NHW intercepted a vehicle (Hyundai i10) bearing registration number JK04E-9527 driven by one person. During checking, 22 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar resident of Gojra Jageer Budgam. Similarly, in another action, a police party of PS Sheeri under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Sajjad Bukhari during naka checking at Gantamulla intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 5 grams of Brown Sugar like substance and 60 tablets of SpasmoProxyvon were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Firdous Ahmad Sheikh resident of Dachina Mohura.

Both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.