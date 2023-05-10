3 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla, Anantnag

Srinagar, May 10: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested three drug peddlers in Baramulla and Anantnag and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Baramulla, a police party led by SHO PS Kreeri under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri Khalid Ashraf at a checkpoint established near Tapper NHW intercepted a vehicle (Hyundai i10) bearing registration number JK04E-9527 driven by one person. During checking, 22 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar resident of Gojra Jageer Budgam. Similarly, in another action, a police party of PS Sheeri under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Sajjad Bukhari during naka checking at Gantamulla intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 5 grams of Brown Sugar like substance and 60 tablets of SpasmoProxyvon were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Firdous Ahmad Sheikh resident of Dachina Mohura.
Both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
In Anantnag, a police party from Police Station Aishmuqam at a checkpoint established at Main Chowk Logripora Aishmuqam arrested one drug peddler identified as Mohd Yousuf Chopan resident of Reshkubal along with about 12 kgs of Charas Chura.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.
"Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace," police said.