Baramulla, Nov 7: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 3 drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party of Police Post Kungamdara headed by Incharge Police Post Kungamdara under the supervision of SDPO Pattan at a checkpoint established at Nowlari Pattan intercepted a vehicle (Honda City) bearing registration number DL7CF-6091 with 2 persons onboard. During the search, 7.1 kgs of poppy straw-like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Dar and Mudasir Ahmad Mir both residents of Sher Colony Sopore. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Similarly, a police party of Police Post Wussan headed by Incharge Police Post Wussan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan at a checkpoint established at Sultanpora Wussan intercepted a person identified as Hilal Ahmad resident of Krankshivan Colony Sopore. During the search, 53 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at police Station Pattan and investigations have been initiated.