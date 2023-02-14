3 drug peddlers arrested in Budgam, Handwara 

Srinagar, Feb 14: Police have arrested three drug peddlers in Budgam and Handwara.
According to a press note, contraband substances & cash has been recovered from their possession.
A police party of Police Station Khag at a checkpoint established at Poshker Khag Chowk, intercepted a vehicle (TATA Sumo) bearing registration number JK01K-3772 driven by Shabir Ahmad Wani @Shabir-Dalwash son of Mohmmad Abdullah Wani resident of Dalwash.
During search, 60 grams of Charas, one Mobile Phone and cash amount of Rs19,000 (proceeds of narcotic crime) was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station. Besides, vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Meanwhile in another action, a police party of PP Hardipanzo at a checkpoint established at Qamiru Crossing, arrested a drug peddler identified as Ghulam Ahmad Lone son of Mohammad Yousuf Lone resident of Waragam Beerwah. During search, 2.1Kgs of Poppy Straw has been recovered from his possession.
Similarly in Handwara, a police party of PS Vilgam at a checkpoint established at Taratpora, arrested a drug peddler identified as Imtiyaz Ahmed Mir @Inam son of Mohd Maqbool Mir resident of Tarthpora. During search, 30 grams of Charas has been recovered from his possession.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.