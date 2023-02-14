3 drug peddlers arrested in Budgam, Handwara 

According to a press note, contraband substances & cash has been recovered from their possession.

A police party of Police Station Khag at a checkpoint established at Poshker Khag Chowk, intercepted a vehicle (TATA Sumo) bearing registration number JK01K-3772 driven by Shabir Ahmad Wani @Shabir-Dalwash son of Mohmmad Abdullah Wani resident of Dalwash.