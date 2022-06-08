3 drug peddlers arrested in Budgam, Handwara with contraband substance

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested three drug peddlers in Budgam and Handwara and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party of Police Station Magam during naka checking at Habak Tangoo intercepted a vehicle (Alto-800) bearing registration number JK05E-6978 driven by one person identified as Nissar Ahmad Dar son Mohammad Ishaq Dar resident of Habak Tangoo.
During the search, 10 kgs of poppy straw concealed in two bags were recovered from the said vehicle. The accused has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in commission of crime has also been seized.
Moreover, a police party from Police Post Langate during naka checking at Langate intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK09B-0822 with two persons on board identified as Farooq Ahmad Mir son of Ab Qadir Mir resident of Lolab and Gh Mohammad Dar son of Gh Hassan Dar resident of Hajan Kralgund.
During search, around 70 grams of Brown Sugar like substance and 2 U40 insulin syringes were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been seized in respective police stations and further investigation initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law,” police said.