3 drug peddlers arrested in Budgam, Handwara with contraband substance

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested three drug peddlers in Budgam and Handwara and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party of Police Station Magam during naka checking at Habak Tangoo intercepted a vehicle (Alto-800) bearing registration number JK05E-6978 driven by one person identified as Nissar Ahmad Dar son Mohammad Ishaq Dar resident of Habak Tangoo.

During the search, 10 kgs of poppy straw concealed in two bags were recovered from the said vehicle. The accused has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in commission of crime has also been seized.