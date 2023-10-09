3 drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam, Baramulla | Contraband substances recovered

In Kulgam, acting upon a specific information regarding the presence of contraband substances generated by Kulgam police, a special team led by SHO Police Station Qaimoh under the close supervision of SSP Kulgam was constituted. The team raided the suspected place of the residential house of Mashooq Ahmad resident of Khudwani, Qaimoh in presence of executive magistrate Qaimoh. Officers were able to recover 161 kgs of grinded cannabis like contraband substance and cash amounting to Rs 1 lakh (believed to be proceeds of narcotic crime). The accused person was arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Regarding the incident, a case FIR No 66/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Qaimoh.

In yet another incident, a Police party headed by IC PP Mirbazar at a checkpoint established at Manigam on NHW-44 intercepted a suspected person Gull Mohd Dar resident of Churat carrying a nylon bag, who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During checking the police party recovered 4.3 Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance from his possession. In this regard a case under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been taken up.