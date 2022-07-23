3 drug peddlers arrested in Kupwara

Kupwara, July 23: Continuing its efforts to curb the peddling of narcotics in the district, Kupwara Police have arrested three persons involved in drug peddling late in the evening from the Kupwara town. During a routine checking at Sulkoot being conducted by a team of Police Station Kupwara, late in the evening on July 22 , three persons were found roaming in suspicious circumstances. On being intercepted and subjected to search, 37 grams of Heroin like narcotics substance and a weighing machine was recovered from the possession of the three drug peddlers identified as Mohd Aarif Khan son of Mohd Lateef Khan , resident of Chalgund, Mohd Yousuf Khan son of Ab Aziz Khan resident of Gonipora and Bilal Ahmad Wani son of Mohd Yousuf Wani resident of Gonipora Kupwara.