3 drug peddlers arrested in Pulwama

A police party of Police Station Litter at a checkpoint established at Khellan area of Litter Pulwama intercepted three suspicious persons who tried to flee from the spot but were detained. During search, 350 grms of Charas was recovered form their possession. They have been identified as Kifayat Rashid Yatoo son of Abdul Rashid, Nazir Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Aziz and Basit Ahmad Bhat son of Mohd Shafi, all residents of Khellan Pulwama. They have been arrested.