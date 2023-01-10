3 drug peddlers arrested in Pulwama

Srinagar, Jan 10: Police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers in Pulwama and recovered contraband substance from their possession, a press note said.
A police party of Police Station Litter at a checkpoint established at Khellan area of Litter Pulwama intercepted three suspicious persons who tried to flee from the spot but were detained. During search, 350 grms of Charas was recovered form their possession. They have been identified as Kifayat Rashid Yatoo son of Abdul Rashid, Nazir Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Aziz and Basit Ahmad Bhat son of Mohd Shafi, all residents of Khellan Pulwama. They have been arrested.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 01/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Litter and investigation has been taken up.