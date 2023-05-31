3 drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in Kashmir

In Baramulla, a police party led by SHO Police Station Tangmarg under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiyaz Ahmad during naka checking at Main Market Tangmarg intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During checking, 40 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Latief Ahmad Mir resident of Nadirgund Kahipora Tangmarg. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Similarly, a police party led by Incharge PP Kungamdora under the supervision of Mohd Nawaz arrested one drug smuggler identified as Khalid Rashid Lone resident of Hanjiwera Pattan during naka checking at Kungamdara Pattan. During the search, 50 grams of charas-like substance was recovered from his possession.