3 drug peddlers arrested in Sopore

Officers from Police Post Watergam and PC Rafiabad under the supervision of SDPO Rafiabad Shri Ameen Bhat-JKPS at a checkpoint established at Hadipora crossing intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK01N-6987 with 3 persons on board. During the search, 42 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Zahid Ahmad Rather son of Ghulam Nabi Rather, Riyaz Ahmad Rather son of Muhammad Shafi both the residents of Nasrulapora Budgam and Manzoor Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Qadir Ganie resident of Behrampora Rafiabad. They have been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.